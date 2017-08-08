Report: Galaxy Note 8 To Ship With A Case In Some Countries

According to the latest report from Korea, the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with a transparent case. This is not that hard to believe considering that the Galaxy Note 7 FE (Fan Edition) currently ships with such a case, so it makes sense. This transparent case will cover the sides, and the back of the device, in order to protect it from scratches, and this will be the first time ever that Samsung includes a case inside a package for the Galaxy Note series, not counting the Galaxy Note 7 FE, of course, considering that’s not a regular release for the Galaxy Note series of devices.

According to the source, this case is already being manufactured by three or four accessory companies in Korea, and Samsung has ordered around 10 million such cases so that the company can package them inside the Galaxy Note 8 retail boxes. Now, one would think that the company will order more cases if they intend to pack them into every single retail box, as the demand for the Galaxy Note 8 will be huge as soon as the phone lands, but it seems like Samsung has other plans, as this case will not be included with units in Europe, Russia or the US, at least according to the source. Having said that, this case will cost between $17 and $27 on its own, and it will be available for purchase directly from Samsung, and we presume from Samsung’s official partners as well. Samsung might change its mind and bundle in this case with phones in other markets as well, as the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to become available in South Korea first, but we’ll see.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be announced on August 23, that much had been officially confirmed, and the phone will be made out of metal and glass. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 SoC will fuel the device in Europe, South Korea and a number of other markets, while the Snapdragon 835 will be in charge of doing that in the US. The Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Samsung’s custom UI.