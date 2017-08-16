Report: Facebook Messenger’s AI Assistant M Comes To Canada

Two years after launching its personal assistant M for Messenger in the United States, Facebook has finally decided to bring the artificial intelligence service to Canada. According to recent reports, Facebook already started rolling out M in the country along with most of the features the AI assistant has received in recent times. However, it’s still not clear whether the money-sharing feature is included in the rollout as well since the Menlo Park, California-based social networking giant has yet to release an official comment on the matter.

Launched in August 2015, M is designed to offer any information you may need, with data input provided by real humans supported by an AI service. M performs its tasks using input provided by Facebook’s team of employees that work to handle the AI platform. You can ask M to perform a wide array of tasks for you, including searching for hotels or booking a flight. In addition to performing a vast selection of tasks, M can also raise questions related to the tasks you recently asked it to carry out. The digital assistant does its job by learning from your recent conversation and analyzing your responses, consequently becoming more efficient over time.

M also received a bevy of improvements and new capabilities in recent months; this April, the social networking giant launched the Suggestions feature for M in the United States. The tool comes in the form of an automated version of M that works to identify context from a Messenger thread in order to offer useful recommendations to users. The fully independent version of M is a result of years of analyzing data from users, courtesy of the Facebook staff working on the AI system. More recently, the Messenger app received an update that lets you see music suggestions from Spotify once you interact with M using generic commands like “play songs,” meaning M will provide you with track and album recommendations whenever you want it to. With M still being in active development, Facebook is expected to roll out more features to the digital assistant over the coming months, and more details on its efforts to do so should follow soon.