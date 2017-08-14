Report: In-Display Fingerprint Scanners Not Coming This Year

Many consumers are eager to get a smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but it seems like such devices will not become available in the near future, at least not before the end of this year. This information comes from CrucialTec, a South Korea-based biometric technology company. CrucialTec is actually one of the largest biometric technology companies in the world, and one of the companies that is developing such fingerprint scanners. CrucialTek said, according to My Drivers website, that devices with such fingerprint scanner might start arriving in mid-2018, read on.

Now, it seems like a fingerprint scanner accuracy (of in-display fingerprint scanners) is the main issue at the moment, but such issues are close to being resolved. CrucialTek also said, as per the source, that a number of companies have been beta testing in-display fingerprint scanners, including Huawei, Meizu, OPPO, Samsung, Sony, Vivo and Xiaomi. As some of you know, Samsung as rumored to include an in-display fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus handsets, which were introduced earlier this year, but that did not happen. Later on, the company was rumored to include it in the Galaxy Note 8, but if the latest rumors and leaks are to be believed, that will not happen either, but the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus might ship with in-display fingerprint scanners, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. CrucialTek is not the only company developing such sensors, but this company is definitely one of the largest players around, and will probably be amongst the first to mass produce in-display fingerprint scanners.

Vivo had demonstrated a demo unit with an in-display fingerprint scanner a while back, which suggested that such technology might be near, and it seems like such assumptions were accurate, though some people will surely be disappointed that not a single smartphone this year will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner, and based on today’s report, that includes both the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy Note 8. Do keep in mind that this is just a report, there’s still a slight chance that we might see such tech in one of the devices this year, of course.