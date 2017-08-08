Report: ASUS ZenFone 4 & Pro To Be Priced At $400 & $650

According to a recent report, the ASUS ZenFone 4 and its Pro variant will be released for the prices of $400 and $650, respectively. This detail has yet to be officially announced by the Taiwanese tech company, however, ASUS had previously confirmed that the ZenFone series will be introduced on August 19 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, Philippines, which means that the rumored prices should be confirmed or denied within the next couple of weeks.

For the rumored $400 price tag, the ASUS ZenFone 4 is expected to sport a Super IPS+ 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a pixel density of around 400ppi. It should also carry 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64/128GB of on-board storage expandable via a microSD card, a 16-megapixel main camera coupled with a dual-LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor, a rear-fitted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C connector. On the other hand, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro is expected to feature a slightly larger 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a higher resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a pixel density of around 515ppi, as well as the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC housing four high-performance Kryo cores clocked at up to 2.35GHz and an additional low-power Kryo cores operating at a frequency of up to 1.9GHz. The device should also house an Adreno 540 graphics chip and 4GB / 6GB of RAM along with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB of on-board memory expandable via a microSD card.

As previously teased by ASUS, some of the upcoming devices which will be part of the ZenFone 4 series – including the ZenFone 4 Pro – will be equipped with a dual-camera setup. The aforementioned device should carry two 12-megapixel main cameras coupled with laser and PDAF, 4-axis OIS, and 2x optical zoom capabilities. The ASUS ZenFone 4 might be the only smartphone in the new series to retain a single-camera configuration, suggesting that it should be the most affordable variant that has yet to be released, starting at the rumored price of $400. The new ZenFone 4 series is also expected to include the ZenFone 4 Selfie as well as the ZenFone 4V, whereas the ZenFone 4 Max had already been launched in Russia sporting two 13-megapixel main cameras, for the price equivalent of around $235.