Report: 700k Galaxy Note 8 Korean Sales Expected By October

Samsung Electronics is expecting to sell approximately 700,000 units of the Galaxy Note 8 in its home country by October, industry sources said on Thursday, adding that the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is targeting that figure within the first month of its flagship’s availability in South Korea. The company’s latest and greatest Android-powered phablet is set to be officially released in the Far Eastern country on September 15 simultaneously with its market release in most other parts of the world including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. According to recent reports, the largest phone maker on the planet believes that around 60 percent of its domestic Galaxy Note 8 sales in the first month will be those of the 64GB variant of the Galaxy Note 8, whereas the rest will be of the 256GB models.

The Deep Cyan Blue color of the base version of the Galaxy Note 8 is said to be the most popular of the three, with Samsung reportedly expecting this variant to account for 40 percent of all domestic sales of the 64GB model of the phablet. The Orchid Gray and Midnight Black variants should be equally popular in the context of the 64GB version, industry insiders close to the consumer electronics manufacturer said. The 256GB version of the Galaxy Note 8 won’t be available in Orchid Gray in South Korea at launch, with Samsung reportedly expecting 60 percent of the model’s sales to be of the Deep Cyan Blue variant while the rest will be of the Midnight Black one. The Maple Gold version of the Galaxy Note 8 with 128GB of internal storage space was excluded from the launch list, though the reason for that decision is currently unclear.

While the Galaxy Note 8 is already available for pre-orders in most parts of the world, consumers in Samsung’s home country won’t be able to place an advanced order on the phablet until next Thursday, September 7. Samsung traditionally opts for a shorter pre-order period in South Korea and that strategy paid off for the company in the past, with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus recording approximately 700,000 sales in the country in the first 30 days of their market availability. That particular figure likely affected Samsung’s current predictions as the smartphone maker is now apparently estimating the Galaxy Note 8 to be just as popular as the Galaxy S8 series.