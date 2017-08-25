‘Rememory’ Starring Peter Dinklage Now Free On Google Play

Science fiction thriller Rememory starring Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones debuted on the Google Play Store on Thursday ahead of its launch in select theaters, with Lionsgate and the Alphabet-owned company partnering to offer it to consumers free of charge. The promotion is only available in 20 countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Philippines, Iceland, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Malta, and the United Kingdom. Consumers in Cambodia, Belize, Antigua, Botswana, and Albania are also able to take advantage of the latest offer from Google, as are those from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, Zambia, and Trinidad and Tobago. Refer to the Google Play Store banner below to watch Rememory for free and try cleaning your browser cache if you’re located in one of the aforementioned countries yet aren’t able to play the movie. Alternatively, eligible users who can’t get the promotion to work can try searching for the movie manually on the Google Play Store.

Rememory was directed by Mark Palansky, a Canadian filmmaker who contributed to a number of Hollywood blockbusters like Armageddon and Pearl Harbor while also directing Penelope, an unconventional 2006 romantic comedy with fantasy elements. Apart from Dinklage, Rememory also stars a number of big names from the movie industry like Martin Donovan, Evelyne Brochu, Julia Ormond, Henry Ian Cusick, and Anton Yelchin, a late Star Trek star who died in a tragic accident in mid-2016. The plot revolves around the death of a brilliant scientist who created a machination capable of extracting and playing a person’s memories, after which a man played by Dinklage steals the device and attempts to solve the mystery of his death. Like most of Palansky’s other works, Rememory is highly experimental in nature and is meant to both shock and amaze, so if you’re a fan of that type of movies, this title certainly seems like a worthy recommendation, especially since it’s free.

Rememory will remain free for users in eligible countries until September 20, though it’s currently unclear how much will the movie cost after that. Google is likely hoping that this limited digital exclusive will help it attract more new customers to its online entertainment service.