Redmi Note 5A May Launch Tomorrow Following Weibo Teaser

Following just days after a new Xiaomi device hit TENAA, an announcement from the company on the Chinese social platform Weibo could mean the wait to find out what that device is may soon be over. In the post, Xiaomi looks to be teasing customers about something good happening on August 17th. The post itself doesn’t provide any further information but, with the announcement following so closely to the TENAA listing, the reveal could easily have to do with the company’s budget-friendly Redmi Note 5A.

If the most recent rumors hold up, both the Redmi Note 5A and the Redmi Note 5 are expected to arrive in a 5.5-inch format, with infrared sensors on board, and 3,000 mAh batteries powering the two phones along with Android Nougat for the software version. However, that’s where the similarities may end. Of the two devices, the less expensive variant is expected to ship with a quad-core SoC, clocked at 1.4 GHz. That could be the Snapdragon 425 and will reportedly be backed up by 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. On the back of the device, Xiaomi is expected to include an 8-megapixel camera. The pricier model, meanwhile, could arrive with an octa-core processor, clocked to the same 1.4 GHz as the more affordable variant. That is expected to be the Snapdragon 430 SoC, backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The main camera for that device is reported to be rated at 13-megapixels. If rumors come to fruition, the devices should also support 4G LTE connectivity and be available in multiple color options including Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, and Silver.

It’s worth mentioning here that beyond the tentative speculation suggesting Xiaomi will unveil and launch its Redmi Note 5A tomorrow, the company hasn’t really given all that much away yet. With that said, if the company is referring to these devices with its Weibo teaser, all of the information listed above could also turn out to be wrong. There also hasn’t been any speculation regarding pricing or availability, though the Weibo teaser suggests the handsets will, at very least, hit the Chinese market first. Unfortunately, until tomorrow, there’s really no way of knowing for sure.