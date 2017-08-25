Reddit User Creates A Batch Of Stylish Oreo Wallpapers

Looking at Google’s lack of wallpapers themed after its latest version of Android, one Reddit user took it upon themselves to create a lineup of wallpapers with the famous Oreo cookie taking the spotlight. CherryLax was disappointed with the nearly nonexistent selection of material styled wallpapers for Android 8.0 (Oreo), and fired up Photoshop to create a handful of variations of abstract graphics in 1440 x 2560 resolution that will surely appeal to a number of Android users. Oreo unfortunately comes with only one brand new wallpaper so it comes as no surprise that the community is already working on upping that number by a significant margin.

Android 8.0, previously known by the codename Android O, was officially revealed earlier this week and Google continued the tradition of naming its operating systems using sweets and incremental letters. The name Oreo was going around for months in tech circles as the most logical, especially considering it wouldn’t be the first time Android was named after a famous brand of candies. Google, of course, raised another Android statue on its campus, but the more important raise is in the speed of the boot time of devices that this version of Android brought. Besides quality of life upgrades like Picture-in-picture mode for improved multitasking and notification dots for the apps sitting on the home screen, there is a feature called Android Instant App that will let users jump straight into apps without needing to install them to their devices. This feature, though, will take time to become more widely used as the developers will have to work with Google on implementing Instant App into their apps and games.

From power users to social networking monsters, every one of Android users can expect some improvements in Android Oreo. That is, unless they also crave for the abstract material-style wallpapers that were present in Android Marshmallow. As mentioned earlier, cookie-themed OS doesn’t come with many wallpapers, so the graphics created by CherryLax will have to do until Google expands the selection. They might not be actual photos like the ones from Android Marshmallow, but are not far from the official graphics present in the previous version of the OS. Check them out down below, and if you’d like to access these wallpapers in their full size, follow the source link down below.