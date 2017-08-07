Red Variant Of The OPPO F3 Teased Ahead Of Release

OPPO will be launching the red color option for the OPPO F3 on August 12 in the Philippines, according to the company’s recent Facebook post. OPPO Philippines has teased an upcoming product launch of this particular variant of the OPPO F3 on the said date, along with the scheduled opening of the Chinese consumer electronics firm’s concept store in SM Aura located in Taguig City. It’s still unclear how much the red F3 will cost, though the original OPPO smartphone bears the price tag of Rs. 19,990 ($311) in India. It is also not clear if the red F3 variant differs from the previously launched models in some other way.

The OPPO F3 was released in May in Gold and Rose Gold color variants. As a quick recap, the metal-clad device sports a 5.5-inch full HD In-Cell display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. The phone boasts a 13-megapixel rear shooter and a dual camera setup on the front entailing a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel one. The dual camera setup on the front reaffirms OPPO’s focus on customers who are fond of taking selfies, which is evident by the company’s recent devices, including the F3 Plus which comes with a comparable imaging system. The OPPO F3 even ramps up the company’s efforts in the selfie photography department by introducing a lot of improvements to the front-facing camera including the Anti-Shake 2.0 technology, Night Mode, and the Beautify 4.0 service. Under the hood, the device conceals 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with the use of a microSD card. It is also powered by MediaTek’s MT6750T 64-bit octa-core chipset equipped with the Mali-T860 GPU. The OPPO F3 also packs a 3,200mAh battery which is not removable.

The original OPPO F3 runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with OPPO’s custom UI called ColorOS 3.0 on top, though it is still not clear whether the red variant will also ship with the same operating system or run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Likewise, it remains to be seen whether this particular model of the OPPO F3 eventually makes its way to other markets.