Promo Hints At Galaxy Note 8’s DeX Support & EU Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set to be released in Europe on September 15, according to a newly uncovered leaflet from one Italian electronics retailer which states that the device will be available for pre-orders until September 14 and will hit the market on the following day. The date itself pertains to the Italian release of the Galaxy Note 8, though Samsung’s flagships are usually released in the Mediterranean country on the same day that they hit a number of other European markets, suggesting that the upcoming phablet will be available for purchase throughout the Old Continent on September 15. The promo also clearly states that the Galaxy Note 8 will be compatible with the Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) station, an accessory that the company originally introduced alongside the Galaxy S8 lineup earlier this year.

The leaflet indicates that all consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 in Italy before the device is officially available for purchase will be eligible to receive a free Samsung DeX unit, though that particular offer depends on supplies and may even be pulled before September 14. The pre-orders will likely start tomorrow, shortly after the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) officially announces its highly anticipated flagship. The promo also contains a link to the Galaxy Note 8’s pre-order page on the Italian version of the Samsung Members website, though that particular URL still isn’t live as of this writing. Finally, the leaflet contains a render of the Galaxy Note 8 that’s completely in line with previous sightings of the device.

The Galaxy Note 8 is widely expected to feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel with a QHD resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The European variant of the device should be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC) and 6GB of RAM and be offered in two variants with 64GB and 128GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card slot. The handset is also thought to become the first Samsung-made device with a dual camera setup, with its main imaging system consisting of two 12-megapixel sensors, one of which will be of the wide-angle variety, whereas the other one is said to rely on a telephoto lens, and its slim top bezel being expected to house an 8-megapixel module.