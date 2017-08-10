Possible Moto X4 Leaks In Numerous Real-Life Images

A new set of photos reportedly showing Motorola’s upcoming mid-ranger, the Moto X4, appeared online earlier today. The leak follows weeks of rumors surrounding the device and comes not long before an official reveal is expected to happen in the run-up to this year’s IFA trade show which is set to start in early September. Previously, the device has already been the subject of leaked render images and there is a ton of speculative information available about its specs. However, these most recent pictures show what the Moto X4 may look like in real life and, better still, appear to have been shot in a well-lit setting with a decent camera. The images are also taken from a wide variety of angles, thus giving a full view of the device that will reportedly be released as the Moto X4.

Starting from a point of contention among some mobile enthusiasts, the bezels appear to have been trimmed down significantly along the right and left edges of the phone. Bezels running along the top and bottom may be a bit wide for some users, but the overall design seems noticeably different compared to Motorola’s other smartphones released so far this year. The front of the device also features a multi-function capacitive button on the bottom bezel, presumably acting as a fingerprint reader and home button, similar to that seen on several other recent phones from the firm. A small hole appears next to the button which could show where the forward-facing mic has been placed. Above the screen, the photos show an LED flash supporting the front imaging sensor, which is speculated to be a 5-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture. Rolling the device over reveals the dual 13-megapixel setup with dual flash which the Moto X4 is expected to feature. Meanwhile, the 3.5mm headphone jack is found directly next to a USB Type-C port along the bottom edge of the handset and the antenna stripe is found next to what appears to be either a SIM or microSD port along the opposing top edge.

Unlike previously leaked renders – which showed the Moto X4 in either silver, gray, or gold – the most recent images show the handset with a glossy black finish. The color appears reflective and looks relatively premium, which isn’t surprising since other rumored specifications of Lenovo’s latest Moto are mostly geared toward the upper mid-range market segment. Although the 5.2-inch screen is only speculated to arrive in a full HD resolution, as opposed to the more popular QHD option, it is expected to be an AMOLED panel. The device is also reported to be arriving with the Snapdragon 660 SoC, clocked at 2.2GHz and backed by 4GB of RAM. Beyond that, the device is expected to have 4GB of RAM and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The Moto X4 is also said to ship with IP68 dust and water protection and feature Android 7.1.1 Nougat.