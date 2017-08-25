Possible Moto X4 Certified By The FCC As The ‘XT-1900-1’

A Motorola Mobility-made device bearing the model number XT-1900-1 was certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this month, with the telecommunications regulator publishing a number of its certificates on Thursday. The product is labeled as a smartphone and is widely believed to the Moto X4, an upcoming mid-ranger from the Lenovo-owned company which is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The FCC’s listing doesn’t reveal many details about the device which has already been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors in recent months, though it does state that it ships with a 2,810mAh battery manufactured by Motorola itself. That particular capacity isn’t completely in line with previous reports which stated that the Moto X4 will launch with a 3,000mAh unit, though most insiders at least seem to agree that the cell powering the handset won’t be removable. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) was previously expected to announce the Moto X4 yesterday and while that hasn’t happened, the device is now even being leaked by its own licensed retailers and it seems to be close to an official debut.

The Moto X4 is said to feature a 5.2-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels and should be powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 630 system-on-chip (SoC) and 4GB of RAM. Industry sources previously claimed that the device will offer 64GB of internal flash memory expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card, in addition to featuring a dual camera setup on its rear panel entailing two 12-megapixel sensors, with one being tasked with capturing colors and the other module being of the monochrome variety. Motorola’s next opportunity to officially announce the Moto X4 will be next week when the phone maker is set to hold a press conference in the run-up to this year’s IFA, a Berlin, German-based trade show which Motorola’s parent Lenovo will also be attending. Possible certificates of the device that surfaced so far indicate that it’s set to be released in Brazil, parts of Europe, and the United States, but even if that information is accurate, it remains to be seen whether Motorola opts for a global launch or gradually expands the availability of the Moto X4 over the course of several weeks or months.