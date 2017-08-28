Possible Honor V9 Mini Leaks Online In New Real-Life Images

Two new real-life images depicting a smartphone that’s thought to be the Honor V9 Mini appeared online on Sunday, having originally been shared by one industry insider on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The photographs that can be seen above show the rumored revision of the Honor V9 which Huawei’s mobile subsidiary launched earlier this year, with the newly uncovered phone having a blue matte finish and being depicted underneath the original Honor V9 for scale. The device that’s also known as the Honor 8 Pro in Europe is visibly larger than the supposed Honor V9 Mini, though the difference between the two still isn’t major and the upcoming model seems to feature a 5.4-inch or 5.5-inch screen as opposed to the 5.7-inch panel of the Honor V9.

The previously released handset obscures the majority of the supposed Honor V9 Mini’s back panel, including its primary imaging system, though it seems likely that Honor will once again opt for a dual camera setup. The rear plate of the original device housed two 12-megapixel sensors with an aperture of f/2.2, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and laser autofocus support, in addition to being accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. It’s currently unclear whether the Honor V9 Mini is meant to offer identical specs in a smaller package but even if it isn’t, the main camera module of the device might still not be downgraded compared to the Honor V9. With the source of the two newly uncovered images claiming that the handset they’re depicting is part of Honor’s V series, the smartphone is presumably intended to be released in China where the original Honor V9 launched with 6GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB featured inside the Honor 8 Pro.

Finally, the leaked photographs show that the smaller smartphone has a USB Type-C port on the bottom of its case which is flanked by two stereo speakers, with the overall design of the handset being reminiscent of the Honor 6C but with different screw positioning. It’s currently unclear when the Chinese phone maker might opt to officially launch the Honor V9 Mini, though the device is likely to hit the market by the end of the year, provided that it exists.