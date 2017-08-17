Polaroid Outs Two New Cosmo Phones And A Tablet In Mexico

Polaroid has introduced a couple of new smartphones as well as a new tablet to the Mexican market in collaboration with wireless telecommunication company Telcel. All three new smart devices share the “Cosmo” moniker and they are all equipped with chipsets provided by MediaTek. They fit in the low to mid-range market and should be priced accordingly; however, as of this writing, the new Polaroid Cosmo lineup appears to be available for purchase only in Telcel’s physical stores, with pricing details currently missing from the telecom provider’s online shop.

Starting off with the smartphone series, the new Polaroid Cosmo K and Cosmo K Plus share many similarities across the board, and both models make use of the same system-on-chip, specifically the MediaTek MT6580 featuring four ARM Cortex-A7 cores clocked at up to 1.3GHz, and an ARM Mali-400 MP1 (single core) graphics chip. They also feature 1GB of RAM and 8GB of on-board memory –out of which 4.2GB are available to the user – as well as a microSD card slot which can read up to an additional 32GB of external storage. The two smartphone models carry a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor, and both the front and rear cameras are complemented by an LED flash. Lastly, the Polaroid Cosmo K and K Plus draw energy from a 2,800mAh battery, and run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Having said that, the key difference between these two models lies in the size of the display, as the Polaroid Cosmo K features a 5-inch panel with a resolution of 854 x 480, whereas the Plus variant makes do with the same number of pixels on a larger 5.5-inch area.

As for company’s new tablet, the Polaroid Jet C7 conceals the same MediaTek MT6580 SoC under the hood coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of on-board memory expandable by up to 32GB. It carries a 7-inch display with a resolution of 1024 x 600 and features a 5-megapixel camera on the front and back panels. This unit runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, and interestingly enough it’s powered by a smaller battery compared to the two aforementioned smartphones, clocking in at 2,650mAh. As previously mentioned, pricing details for the three new smart devices are currently missing from Telcel’s online store but this may change in the near future. Until then, all three new products should be available for purchase through Telcel’s physical retail channels in Mexico.