Polar Announces the OH1 Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Polar has debuted its latest heart rate sensor, this is an optical one and it’s also a very compact model. The OH1 can be worn on your upper or lower arm, instead of around your chest, and is able to capture around 200 hours of heart rate activity. Which is definitely enough for a full week of workouts, and then syncing with your smartphone through the Polar app. The Polar OH1 is pretty accurate, thanks to its proprietary optical heart rate solution. This one is also marketed at those that prefer not to wear a chest strap or a wrist-based device.

The Polar OH1 can be worn during any sport, including swimming, as it is waterproof for up to 30 meters. With the OH1, users will have the ability of tracking their heart rate in real-time, if they also have a compatible Polar or Bluetooth device, and can use the Polar Beat mobile app. Of course, Polar is also compatible with other third-party apps out there. Polar has worked hard on the OH1 to make it more comfortable to wear and use. It is a pretty small sensor and it is on a soft, textile arm band, so it feels natural on your arm, and can even forget that it is actually there. Polar also notes that there is no reason to moisten the strap or lift up your shirt to use the OH1 optical heart rate sensor. Which can be a pretty big deal for some.

It’s priced at $79, and it is actually up for pre-order now from Polar’s website. The company expects to start shipping it in mid-September, so it’ll be available from more retailers in a few short weeks. The Polar OH1 does work with a slew of other Polar products out there, including smartwatches and fitness trackers, which is great for those that are tracking their fitness everyday. The Polar OH1 works great for those that workout in the gym as well as outside, whether you’re a runner or a bodybuilder, the OH1 will track your heart rate and show you just how far you are pushing your workout each and every day.