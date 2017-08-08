Pick Up Urbanears Plattan 2 On-Ear Headphones for $49 – 8/8/17

Urbanears’ popular Plattan 2 On-Ear Headphones are currently on sale over on Amazon, coming in at just $49. These are a great pair of headphones for $49, and it’s going to be hard to beat this price. These are typically around $79, which makes these a great price right now.

While Urbanears may be a name that many people aren’t that familiar with, it is still a great company that makes great headphones. Its headphones are very comfortable to wear, provide great audio and look great. These headphones don’t have a huge logo on them, and don’t have any outlandish designs, they are mostly just one color and look great. Now Urbanears do have these in many different colors, and are always launching some new ones. These are wired headphones and there are inline controls for controlling the music as well as the volume, there is also a microphone included so you can take calls with these headphones, should you need to do so.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

