Pick Up An Unlocked LG G6 for just $399 – 8/25/17

The LG G6 is currently on sale over at eBay for just $399. That’s the lowest price that a brand new model of the LG G6 has been priced at so far. We’ve seen refurbished and used models go cheaper, but not a new one. The LG G6 is typically priced at around $549-599, depending on the location, so this is a pretty good deal on LG’s current flagship.

LG G6 has a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display, which has a 18:9 aspect ratio, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. LG has also included a micro SD card slot for expanding that storage, should you need a bit more room. Inside is a 3300mAh battery which should keep you going all day long and then some. Finally, it is running on Android 7.0 Nougat, which is currently the latest version of Android.

Currently, this eBay seller (buyspry who has 98.4% positive feedback) only has the black model in stock as the platinum one has already sold out. The LG G6 is available with free shipping from eBay, so you don’t have to pay extra for shipping, nor any taxes. Which is good on both fronts. Now if you need a new phone and can’t afford $400 right now, you can pay installments through PayPal, which will be about $36/month for 12 months.