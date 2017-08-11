Pick Up the TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $449 – 8/11/17

TCL has discounted its 55-inch Roku TV to just $449. This is about $150 off of its regular price and it does match its all-time lowest price. This is the 2017 model which has a 4K display, meaning it’s top of the line from TCL with Roku built in, so this is a fantastic deal to jump on.

This TV from TCL has a 55-inch 4K display, which will look fantastic in any living room. It does have 3 HDMI ports, which is a bit less than expected from a TV of this size, but the bright side is that with Roku built in, you won’t need a HDMI port for a set-top box. There’s a USB port available. Built in is Roku, which gives you access to nearly 500,000 channels of content. That includes endless amounts of movies and TV shows and much more. With Roku, you have all of your favorite apps and games, including some of the more popular ones like Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, Netflix, Hulu, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube and many more.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

