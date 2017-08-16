Pick Up the Stainless Steel Huawei Watch (1st Gen) for $199 – 8/16/17

The first generation Huawei Watch is currently on sale over on Amazon – at least the one with the stainless steel strap. This model is currently going for just $199, which is a great price for this model. Typically it would cost you around $399, so it’s essentially about 50% off of its regular price. This is the first generation model, but it does have the Android Wear 2.0 update, which is what is important.

The Huawei Watch is a great smartwatch to pick up, even though it is a bit older now. This smartwatch can still do all of the tricks you’d expect it to do. That includes being able to use the Google Assistant, delivering all of your notifications to your wrist and so much more. The Huawei Watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Unfortunately, since it does not have NFC support, you won’t be seeing Android Pay on this model of the Huawei Watch, which is a bit of a bummer, but on the other hand, how many people are actually going to pay with their wrist?

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

