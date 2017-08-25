Pick Up Sony’s MDR1000X Bluetooth Headphones for $298 – 8/25/17

Sony’s most popular MDR1000X Bluetooth headphones are currently marked down over on Amazon, coming in at just $298. We’ve seen them hit this price before, but they haven’t stayed at this price for long. These are usually priced at around $329, and their original price is $399, so that makes this a pretty great deal for these headphones.

The MDR1000X are wireless noise cancelling headphones from Sony. So that means smartphones without a headphone jack will work fine with these headphones. They will deliver HiFi quality audio thanks to the 40mm drivers that are inside each ear cup of these headphones. On top of that they will also put out some great sounding bass and last for quite a while. Sony touts around 20 hours of continuous playback here on the MDR1000X, which is definitely enough to get you through a full day and then some. Even though these are noise cancelling headphones, you can opt to turn on ambient sounds, so if you’re on a plane, you can hear the flight attendant ask you if you want something to drink or something else.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

