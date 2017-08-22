Pick Up the Samsung POWERbot R7010 Robot Vacuum for $198 – 8/22/17

Samsung’s POWERbot R7010 Robot Vacuum is currently on sale over at Amazon. It is coming in at a low price of just $198, which is all the way down from $429. This is the lowest it has ever been and it has never dropped below the $200 mark in the past. So that makes this a great time to pick one up and take it for a spin.

The POWERbot R7010 is a robot vacuum and it does about what you’d expect, which is cleaning your home by itself. It will clean your entire home all by itself and it has sensors to keep it from running into walls and such. Samsung also touts that it has about 20X more suction power than its previous model, so it’s going to get more dirt up and out than other models out there. It does also clean up the edges of the room very nicely, so you don’t have to worry about needing to clean the edges of the rooms yourself.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime