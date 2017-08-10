Pick Up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 for $497 – 8/10/17

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is Samsung’s latest flagship tablet, and it’s already $102 off of its regular price. The Galaxy Tab S3 is typically priced at $599, but right now it can be had for just $497, which is actually a pretty decent price for what you’re getting here. And it is also a great tablet to take back to school this fall.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 is mostly geared at media consumption. It sports a 9.7-inch 2048×1536 resolution display, which means it’s a 4:3 aspect ratio display instead of the typical 16:9. This isn’t new for Samsung, as it has been using 4:3 aspect ratio displays on its tablets for a couple of years now. It also has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor inside running the show with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage, which is great for adding more room to store movies and such. There’s a 6000mAh battery inside keeping it powered up all day long, and there is a S Pen included. Samsung does sell a keyboard cover which is on sale as a bundle for $582 on Amazon, and that’s still lower than the Galaxy Tab S3’s normal price.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

