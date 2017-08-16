Pick Up the Samsung Galaxy S6 for just $149 – 8/16/17

eBay is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy S6 for just $149. That’s a great price for a smartphone that is still one of the best on the market. This particular listing only has Verizon models left, although it did have some unlocked AT&T and T-Mobile models available (which could be replenished soon).

The Galaxy S6 was announced back in 2015, it was the first smartphone from Samsung to be made of glass. It sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD Display, the Exynos 7420 processor inside along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (there is a 64GB model available from this same eBay seller). There is also a 2550mAh battery inside to keep it going all day long. There is Adaptive Fast Charging available inside this smartphone, but not Qualcomm’s Quick Charge. Samsung’s own Adaptive Fast Charging is about as fast as Quick Charge 2.0, which is still fairly fast and definitely a good feature to have. This model also does not have a micro SD card slot available for expanding the storage.

eBay does offer up free shipping on this model. However they are selling fast, so you’ll want to pick one up before it’s gone. There’s also no taxes at all on anything purchased from eBay, so there are no hidden fees at all here, which is also nice to see.