Pick Up A Samsung Galaxy Note 5 for $259 – 8/10/17

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is currently on sale over at eBay, coming in at just $259. This is the lowest we’ve seen for a new Galaxy Note 5. Typically a used one will come in at around $199 or so, making this a great price for a brand new model, and yes the warranty is indeed there. This is an unlocked T-Mobile variant, which means it’s GSM only. So it’ll work on AT&T and T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon customers are out of luck here.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 5 was announced back in the fall of 2015. It sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Exynos 7420 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Samsung also has a 3000mAh battery inside, which is non-removable here. Of course the Galaxy Note 5 does have that S Pen that the Galaxy Note lineup is so well-known for. Additionally, this S Pen is the first one that fits flush in the Galaxy Note 5. Just be careful that you don’t insert it backwards, as that can damage the sensors inside that silo. The Galaxy Note 5, despite being nearly two years old, is still a great smartphone and it’s actually the latest Galaxy Note smartphone available, since the Galaxy Note 7 went up in flames.

eBay is shipping the Galaxy Note 5 for free, and it ships from within the US. So that those in the US will get it fairly quickly. There’s also no taxes here, so you’re looking at simply $259 for this smartphone and nothing more.