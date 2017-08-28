Pick Up the RAVPower 26800 Battery Pack for $42.99 – 8/28/17

RAVPower has its most popular battery pack on sale right now, with its 26,800mAh capacity and three USB ports. It’s currently priced at $42.99 which is not quite the lowest price it has ever been, but it is fairly close. That’s down from around $59.99 for this battery pack.

This 26800mAh battery pack from RAVPower is actually fairly small and lightweight, considering how much juice it’s packing. There are three USB-A ports, that will work with things like the Galaxy S6 with its micro USB port, or the iPhone with its Lightning port and even the LG G6 with its USB-C port. Unfortunately the battery pack itself uses micro USB for charging. There is no Qualcomm Quick Charging included here, but RAVPower does have its own quick charging solution included, which will charge at up to 2.4A, depending on your device and what it can handle.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime