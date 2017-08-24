Pick Up the Nest Cam Outdoor for $159 – 8/24/17

The Nest Cam Outdoor is currently available for $159 over on Amazon. This usually goes for around $199, so it’s not a huge discount, but still one worth checking out, and a good time to jump on the Nest Cam Outdoor if you have been looking to pick one up.

Nest Cam Outdoor is the company’s security camera that is made for outdoors. That means that is it waterproof and weatherproof, so you won’t need to worry about it getting damaged by rain or snow. It also has night vision so that it is able to see what is going on outside at night without any issues at all. The Nest Cam Outdoor is a great camera to pick up and keep your home (or office) secured, for a pretty small price. It also works well with the standard Nest Cam, which is made for indoors. So that you are able to keep an eye on everything.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

