Pick Up the Jaybird X3 In-Ear Headphones for $95 – 8/7/17

The Jaybird X3 headphones are currently on sale for $94.99 over at Amazon. These normally retail for around $129, and recently they have been on sale for $99, and now they are another $5 off, which also brings them down to their lowest price ever, which is definitely a good price for these headphones.

Jaybird is a division of Logitech, and it has been making some great headphones over the past few years. The Jaybird X3’s are some of the most popular in-ear headphones for a few reasons. But the major reasons are how they fit in your ears, the battery life and audio quality. The Jaybird X3’s have around 12 hours of battery life, depending on how you use the headphones. They also charge via a dongle that is included in the box. Jaybird has the My Sound app in the Play Store that allows you to also adjust the EQ on these headphones so that you get the sound you want out of these. Whether that’s more bass, fuller sounding audio, or trying to make the battery last as long as possible.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

