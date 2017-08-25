Pick Up the iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum for $699 – 8/25/17

The iRobot Roomba 980 is the company’s highest-end robot vacuum, and right now eBay has it for just $699, which is the cheapest it has ever been. Which makes it a great time to pick up the iRobot Roomba 980, especially if you’ve been looking for a bit better robot vacuum.

iRobot’s Roomba 980 has HEPA-style filters inside that help trap all of the dirt and dust it’ll pick up from going through your home. It can clean carpet, rugs, tile, hardwood floors and just about anything else. If you have a multi-story house or apartment, don’t worry, the Roomba 980 will not take a tumble down the stairs. The Roomba 980 is able to detect when it is about to hit the stairs and then turn around and go elsewhere. It actually makes a map of your home so it knows where it needs to go to clean and where it has already cleaned. With the Roomba app, users are able to set up a cleaning schedule so it can automatically clean your home everyday at a specific time – perhaps when you are not home.

eBay offers up free shipping on the iRobot Roomba 980, so you’ll be able to get it quickly and without any added cost. eBay also does not collect any type of taxes with the Roomba 980, which is also nice to see. So you’ll be picking it up for just $699, which is actually a really great price for this robot vacuum.