Pick Up the Huawei Fit for $79.99 – 8/7/17

The Huawei Fit is currently available from B&H Photo for just $79.99. This marks one of its very few price drops since it debuted last fall alongside the Huawei Mate 9. It is also the cheapest price it has ever been. The Huawei Fit is typically priced around $129, and sometimes will drop to $99, but never to $79. Making this a great time to grab the fitness tracker if you’ve been eyeing it for a while.

Huawei Fit is the company’s wearable that is targeted at fitness. It’s a great fitness tracker with an e-ink display, which allows for some great battery life. The battery lasts around 6 days, which is actually pretty common among fitness trackers these days. It can recharge in about an hour. The Huawei Fit can sync with the Huawei app on your smartphone, and track all of the usual data, like your steps, calories burned and much more. It comes in a few colors, but it’s the black model that is on sale right now.

Since the Huawei Fit is on sale over at B&H Photo, you’re looking at free expedited shipping and not just free two-day shipping like you’d get with Amazon Prime. Also, B&H Photo only ships during its business hours, so you’ll need to order before 4:30PM to ship today. Otherwise it won’t leave until tomorrow. And the closer you live to New York the sooner it’ll arrive. Additionally, there is no sales tax except for those that reside in the state of New Jersey or New York.