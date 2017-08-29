Pick Up the Honor 8 64GB for just $299 – 8/29/17

The Honor 8 with 64GB of storage is currently on sale over on Amazon for just $299. This is the lowest price it has ever been, and it makes it a great deal for anyone looking for a new smartphone right now.

Honor 8 was announced last year, but since it was a high-end device, it’s still a great buy in late 2017. The Honor 8 sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, powered by the Kirin 955 processor along with 4GB of RAM and of course 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage, should you need a bit more space. Additionally, there are dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back of the device. One is a monochrome sensor and the other is a RGB sensor. Allowing you to get some great images from a smartphone, and effectively leave your point and shoot or DSLR at home most days. This is all powered by a non-removable 3000mAh battery inside.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

