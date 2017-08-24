Pick Up the Honor 6X for Just $179 – 8/24/17

The Honor 6X is currently available from Amazon for just $179. That is about $70 off of its regular price and that definitely makes this a great deal for someone looking for a new smartphone. The Honor 6X was debuted in January of this year, so it’s still a fairly new smartphone on the market, and at a great price.

Huawei’s e-commerce brand, Honor, has done well with targeting millennials and part of that is offering up a cheap device with great specs. And that’s what you get here with the Honor 6X. It sports a 5.5-inch 1920×1080 resolution display, it’s powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 655 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is also a 4GB of RAM and a 64GB of storage model, but that isn’t sold in the US, unfortunately. To back it all up is a 3340mAh battery inside, which does keep the Honor 6X going all day long and then some. It’s available in a few colors at this price, including silver, gray and gold.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

