Pick Up Google WiFi (Pack of 3) for just $259 – 8/15/17

Google WiFi is currently on sale over at Amazon. This is for the three-pack and it’s currently $259. Now this isn’t a huge discount, but it is $30 off of its regular price. It’s not quite the lowest ever, however it likely won’t drop any lower until Black Friday, which is still a few months away, unfortunately.

With Google WiFi, users are able to paint their home in WiFi. This is especially useful if you have a large home that may not get WiFi everywhere. There are three routers here that form a mesh network. So instead of just using network extenders which will degrade the speed of your network, you are able to extend the network’s coverage without sacrificing speed, which is a great thing. Google, being Google, has made it very easy to set up Google WiFi, and it can all be done from your smartphone. It has also made it easy to adjust settings and keep an eye on your network, so if it starts to slow down, you can see why. There’s also a way to make a temporary guest network for those times when you have guests over that want to use your WiFi.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime