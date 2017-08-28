Pick Up a Google Chromecast Ultra for $59 – 8/28/17

The Google Chromecast Ultra is currently on sale over at B&H Photo for just $59. This matches the Chromecast Ultra’s lowest price ever. It typically goes for $69.99, but when it does drop in price, it always drops down to just $59.99. Unfortunately, it has never dropped further than that, yet.

Chromecast Ultra is a 4K version of Google’s very popular Chromecast. With the Chromecast Ultra you are able to cast some of your favorite movies and TV shows to the big screen from your smartphone, tablet or even PC. It also works for games as well as music. The Chromecast Ultra allows you to cast content that is up to 4K quality, of course, you’ll need to make sure you have fast internet for casting 4K content. And to meet that need, Google has even included an ethernet port in the Chromecast Ultra, so that you are able to go ahead and connect to your router wired instead of wirelessly and get even more bandwidth if its needed.

B&H Photo offers up free shipping on the Chromecast Ultra, in fact it’s free expedited shipping. Additionally, there is no taxes collected unless you reside in the state of New York or New Jersey. And even then, taxes are pretty low for this since it’s under $60. It’s unclear how long B&H Photo will be offering the Chromecast Ultra at this price, so you’ll want to grab it before it’s gone.