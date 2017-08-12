Pick Up the Fitbit Flex 2 for $59 – 8/12/17

The Fitbit Flex 2 is currently on sale over on Amazon for about $59.95, which is nearly $40 off of its regular price. The Flex 2 is typically $99.95, but coming in at $59.95 makes it Fitbit’s most affordable fitness tracker.

The Flex 2 has a lot of great features, including the ability to track your workouts. The Flex 2 has the ability to track your steps, calories burned and your sleeping. As far as workouts go, it can track your runs, walks, elliptical training, biking and even swimming. It makes it the first Fitbit that can track your swimming and even be able to withstand being in the pool. The only other Fitbit that is fully waterproof is the Alta. The Flex 2 does not have a heart rate monitor, which is likely why it’s a bit cheaper than the Alta HR and Charge 2, both of which have heart rate sensors.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime