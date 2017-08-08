Pick Up the Bluedio A (Air) Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $49 – 8/8/17

The Bluedio A wireless Bluetooth headphones are currently on sale over at Amazon, it’s part of the company’s latest back to school promotions, so it’ll likely only be this price for a limited time. These headphones usually retail for around $79, but right now they can be had for just $49.99, which is a great price for what you’re getting here.

Bluedio’s A headphones, where the A stands for “Air” due to how light they are, are some of the best and cheapest Bluetooth headphones out there. And with many smartphones ditching that headphone jack, that’s a big deal. That means there is a battery inside, which Bluedio quotes as lasting around 20 hours on a single charge, thanks to it utilizing Bluetooth 4.1 technology here. The headband on these headphones is very flexible, so that you won’t have to worry about the headphones snapping in half, making it a great pair to take to school. It also uses 3D sound which makes the sound really come alive in your ears, making it great for watching movies and other videos.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime