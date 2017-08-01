Pick Up the BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99 – 8/1/17

The BeatsX Wireless in-ear headphones are currently on sale over at Amazon. These headphones are typically around $150 and don’t usually drop in price, but right now you can pick up the gray colored model for just $99, which is essentially 33% off of its regular price. Definitely not a bad price drop for this pair of headphones.

BeatsX is the company’s first neckbuds and they have gotten some pretty good reviews. It has the W1 chip that Apple uses in its iPhones, which allows for better quality audio streaming wirelessly, as well as better battery life. Of course, that won’t matter for most people, since most people will stick to using Bluetooth for streaming and such. The BeatsX has about 8 hours of battery life, which is actually not that great when it comes to neckbuds, but that is because these are smaller and lighter, so theres less room for the battery. This is actually better for running than something like LG’s Tone headphones.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Buy the BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime