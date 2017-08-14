Pick Up AUKEY’s Wireless Headphones for $17 w/ Code – 8/14/17

AUKEY is discounting its very popular wireless headphones, bringing them in for just $17. These are currently priced at $24.99, however, you can get another $8 taken off of these headphones when you use the code IZJM7G4Q at checkout. This code actually takes 32% off of any AUKEY Direct-sold product on Amazon.

These headphones from AUKEY are wireless earbuds, which are great for the gym. The actual earbuds do connect to each other magnetically, so it makes it easy to keep them from getting tangled up. Additionally, AUKEY has included three different EQ options, so you can get your preferred sound quality from these headphones. These earbuds use Bluetooth 4.1, so they’ll connect wirelessly and use low energy, which is nice. The battery will last around 8 hours, according to AUKEY and recharge in about 90 minutes. There are also in-line controls for changing music, adjusting the volume and such. There’s also a microphone for taking calls. We’re looking at IPX4 for waterproof and sweat proof here. What this means is that they are fine for the gym and such, but not good for the shower or the pool.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

