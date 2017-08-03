Pick Up this AUKEY 4.8A Dual Port USB Car Charger for $7 w/ Code – 8/3/17

AUKEY has discounted one of its most popular car chargers by 30% bringing the price all the way down to $6.99. Now this car charger isn’t expensive to begin with, so a 30% discount isn’t a huge discount, but still worth jumping on. You’ll need to use the code AUKEYCC3 at checkout, though.

This car charger from AUKEY is one of its most popular models because it sits flush in your car’s outlet. Because it’s so short and small, it sits flush and looks great in the car. Now since it is pretty small, it does not offer up any Quick Charging functionality, but it does charge at 2.4A out of each port, giving you a total of 4.8A. That is still pretty fast charging, pretty much equivalent to Quick Charge 2.0, and it works with every device. So you’ll be able to charge up your Galaxy S8 a tad faster than before, which is always good to see. Whether you need a new car charger or not, this is a deal you’ll want to jump on.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

