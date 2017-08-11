Pick Up Anker’s PowerLine+ USB-C to USB-A Cable (6-Feet) for $10 – 8/11/17

Anker has also discounted its PowerLine+ cable for those with USB-C devices today. This cable has been marked down from $14 to just $10, so it’s a pretty big discount and a great time to pick up a USB-C cable if you have just gotten a smartphone with a USB-C port or are planning on upgrading anytime soon.

This cable from Anker is part of its PowerLine+ lineup, which is made up of braided cables. These are some of the toughest cables around. Which means you won’t need to worry about it breaking anytime soon. This particular cable is about 6-feet long, which is about twice as long as the cable that comes in the box with your smartphone (of course that does vary from smartphone to smartphone). This is a USB-A to USB-C cable, so it’ll work with your existing wall outlets. It’s also great for plugging in your laptop that has USB-C or even the Nintendo Switch.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime