Pick Up the Anker SoundCore 2 Portable Speaker for $29 – 8/18/17

Anker has dropped the price of its newest speaker, the SoundCore 2, to just $29.99. Making it a great Bluetooth speaker to pick up and use. This is the lowest price it has been, and it is usually priced around $37 or so. So it’s not a huge discount but still worth jumping on.

The SoundCore 2 was introduced earlier this year as a new Bluetooth speaker from Anker. It is the successor to the original SoundCore which was a pretty impressive speaker from Anker. The SoundCore 2 still has that impressive 24 hour continuous playback battery life. But it has taken the sound up a notch, bringing it to 12W. Which can output a ton of sound, and it does actually sound really good. The SoundCore 2 is also waterproof, which makes it great for taking to the pool and such during the summer, and having your favorite tunes with you at all times. It’s available in black, blue and red, however only the black one is priced at $29.99 right now, the other two are $32.99.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

