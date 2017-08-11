Pick Up the Anker PowerCore 10400mAh External Battery Pack for $20.99 – 8/11/17

Anker has discounted its PowerCore 10400mAh external battery pack to just $20.99 right now. That’s about $5 off of its regular price of $25.99, which makes it a pretty decent price for a battery pack of this size. Anker says that this discount is good until August 25th, so those looking for a new battery pack will want to act now.

The Anker PowerCore 10,400mAh is a pretty popular battery pack from Anker due to its size and weight. It’s a somewhat small battery pack that is able to fit in your pocket and charge your smartphone while on the go. It has a capacity of 10,400mAh which is enough to recharge your smartphone about 3 times and then some. It does have a two USB ports with a micro USB port for charging the actual power bank. There is no Qualcomm Quick Charge here, just Anker’s PowerIQ which can output at up to 2.4A.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime