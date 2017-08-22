Pick Up the Amazon Echo Dot for $45 – 8/22/17

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the cheapest ways to get Alexa, and now it’s just gotten even cheaper. To round out its back to school sale, Amazon has dropped the price on the Echo Dot and a few other products. The Echo Dot is now just $44.99. This isn’t the lowest it has ever been, but it is still a great price for it – and the lowest it’s been since the holiday season last year.

Amazon’s Echo Dot comes in at $44.99 which is a fantastic price for this small speaker with Alexa built in. The Echo Dot is able to do things like order you an Uber, order pizza from Dominos or Pizza Hut and even start your car (currently only some Ford models have this capability). Of course Alexa can do the usual things of answering your questions, giving you the weather and such. With the Echo Dot, the speaker inside is not that great, but you can connect it to another speaker over Bluetooth or using the included 3.5mm jack, which is a nice touch, to be honest.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime