Philippe Starck Shares Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Concept Video

A man who is designing the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has just shared a concept design video of the Mi MIX 2. Xiaomi had partnered up with a man called Philippe Starck in order to design the first-gen Xiaomi Mi MIX, and considering what a success its design has been, Xiaomi opted to do the same thing for the second-gen device. Philippe Starck is designing the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and it is unknown whether the phone will resemble the concept video that Mr. Starck shared, but if that ends up being the case, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will ship with almost no bezel, read on.

This concept handset actually looks like the Galaxy S8 without the bezel above the display. Its display is curved on the sides, and the only visible bezel is placed below the display, where the phone’s front-facing camera lies. An earpiece is nowhere to be found, though it was not present in the Xiaomi Mi MIX either, Mr. Starck and Xiaomi had decided to replace it with something called the ‘cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology’. In the Xiaomi Mi MIX’s case, the company and the phone’s designer also replaced the phone’s proximity sensor with the ultrasonic proximity sensor, and it’s possible that Xiaomi will do something similar in the case of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. This concept video also suggests that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will ship with curved display corners, just like the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

Having said that, Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, actually shared a screenshot quite recently, and that screenshot revealed that the company is working on a phone which will sport on-screen button, and an 18:9 aspect ratio, and that’s almost certainly the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will probably sport a rather large display, just like its predecessor, which came with a 6.4-inch panel. The Mi MIX 2 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and chances are it will ship with 6GB of RAM, though an 8GB RAM model is also a possibility. It is still unknown as to what build materials will Xiaomi use, but it is possible that the company will opt for metal and ceramic yet again. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to arrive in a couple of months, so stay tuned.

