Over 1 Million People Registered For Nokia 6 Sale In India

One of Nokia’s newer devices, the Nokia 6, appears to be gaining popularity in India as over a million people have registered to purchase the device for Amazon’s flash sale on August 23. The flash sale is only available to Amazon India customers as the sale brings the price of the phone down to Rs. 14,999 ($234). While the Nokia 6 has been out for a little while now, registrations for the flash sale opened last month. While 1 million registrations may sound like quite a bit, it doesn’t mean that many people are gonna go ahead and purchase the phone. The point of registering is so you’re notified when the product goes on sale, and registering doesn’t hold the product for you or guarantee you’ll be able to purchase it when the sale goes live.

If you’re interested in picking up the Nokia 6 during the sale, you’ll be getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3GB of RAM under the hood as well as an aluminum metal body. On the front, you’ll be looking at a 5.5-inch 16:9 IPS LCD full-HD display protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. Keeping to the front of the device, there’s a home button that also acts as a fingerprint sensor which is flanked by two backlit capacitive keys, which act as the phone’s back and overview (multitasking) keys. This phone also comes with 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via a MicroSD card slot (second SIM card slot act as a microSD card slot as well).

Moving to the cameras, the Nokia 6 is packing a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-tone flash, and on the front is an 8-megapixel shooter also with an f/2.0 aperture. On the software side of things, stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes installed right out of the box, and just in case you haven’t made the switch to completely wireless headphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack also resides on the Nokia 6. Powering everything this device has to offer is a good sized 3,000mAh non-removable battery. If the Nokia 6 doesn’t float your boat, then you can pick up the Nokia 3 as well as the Nokia 5 online and in brick and mortar stores in India for less cash. Unfortunately, the Nokia 5 appears to be out of stock, but the Nokia 3 will set you back Rs. 10,900 ($170).