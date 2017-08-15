OUKITEL Releases K10000 MAX 3D Video, Confirms Coslight Battery

The OUKITEL K10000 MAX is a smartphone that looks to bring to market the battery features associated with the OUKITEL K-range, but within a body that is designed to be able to withstand the perils of day to day life. As a result, and in addition to boasting a 10,000 mAh battery, the K10000 MAX also comes with an extremely rugged exterior and a number of durable features in tow. And now OUKITEL has released a new ‘3D video’ of the K10000 MAX which looks to provide a closer look at this new smartphone, and from just about every angle.

In addition, the video also provides a good oversight of many of the already confirmed specs, which include a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, a 16-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a front-positioned fingerprint reader, and the 10,000 mAh battery. As well as focusing on its core rugged design aspects including its IP68 certification which offers protection against water, dust and shock encounters. On the topic of design, this is also a phone that has been specifically crafted with a number of unique features. For instance, its body is built in a way that the phone can literally stand on any of its four sides. Likewise, its LED light is designed to be of particular use to those who need a bright and powerful light during the night or when in dark environments. Not forgetting of course, that due to the size of the battery included in this smartphone, the K10000 MAX can act as a torch for a significant period of time.

As for the big battery, while this is an addition to the K-series, OUKITEL has confirmed that the battery inside the K10000 MAX is different to that found in the likes of the K10000 and K10000 Pro. As OUKITEL has now turned to Coslight Group to supply the batteries for this latest model. This is a company that already supplies batteries to many of the major smartphone brands, and the idea of switching was to ensure that the battery in the K10000 MAX was a good quality and high density battery. Therefore, a more powerful and reliable battery which should last even longer, due to the low levels of power consumption. Although the K10000 MAX has yet to become available to buy, OUKITEL is now accepting subscriptions from those who want to be one of the first to get their hands on this latest smartphone. In return for subscribing early, OUKITEL is also offering discounts (any by as much as 50-percent) to select subscribers. More details on the OUKITEL K10000 MAX, as well as how to subscribe, through the link below.