OUKITEL K3 Pre-Orders Now Open, Limited-Time $139.99 Price

This year in China August 28 is the date when people celebrate a version of Valentine’s Day. As a result this is also a date when popular online retailers host a number of Valentine’s Day themed sales and promotions. This year however, this is also the date that OUKITEL has opted to open up pre-orders for one of its latest smartphones, the OUKITEL K3. While the OUKITEL K3 is due to become widely available priced at $179.99, as part of the pre-launch period the OUKITEL K3 can currently be pre-ordered for only $139.99. A price that also happens to include $20 worth of accessories for free.

The OUKITEL K3 is a business-focused smartphone as it is one which looks to provide business consumers with a device that is productive in multiple ways. However, one of its most unique selling points is that this smartphone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. While these double rear camera configurations are becoming more commonplace, what is unique about the OUKITEL K3 is that it comes with a dual camera setup on the front of the device, as well as one on the back of the device. In short, the OUKITEL K3 comes equipped with two dual rear camera setups. As for the main specs, the OUKITEL K3 features a 5.5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the OUKITEL K3 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor. As mentioned, this is a dual rear and dual front camera smartphone, with both setups making use of a 16-megapixel primary camera, along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Additional features worth noting include a 6,000 mAh battery (with fast charge support), a symmetrical design, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed.

Those looking to take advantage of the lowered pre-order price, will need to do so before September 7, as that is when the pre-order sale will end. More details on the OUKITEL K3, as well as the option to order for $139.99, available through the link below. Also below is the latest promotional video from OUKITEL which provides a 3D look at the OUKITEL K3. For those less interested in the OUKITEL K3, but on the lookout for a new smartphone, OUKITEL also has a number of other smartphones currently on sale through Aliexpress as part of the company’s Brand Shopping Week event. The OUKITEL K10000 PRO, K6000 Plus, K6000 Pro, U7 Plus, U11 Plus, U15 Pro, U20 Plus, and the U22, are some of the models included in the promotion.