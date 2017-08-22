OUKITEL K3 Design, Software On Show In New Hands-On Video

Although the OUKITEL K3 is a confirmed smartphone, it is one that has yet to become available. In spite of this, over the last few weeks more details on the OUKITEL K3 have come to light and as a result, the overall picture of what the OUKITEL K3 offers is becoming much clearer. As is its target audience with OUKITEL confirming that the OUKITEL K3 is aimed more towards those looking to be more productive while on the go. Likewise, and thanks to the images that have come through so far, it is also clear that the OUKITEL K3 takes some of its design inspiration from Sony’s Xperia line of smartphones. Although OUKITEL notes that the back cover makes use of an advanced IML process to ensure the back cover is not only attractive, but also highly durable. An aspect which is even more evident now as the company has released a new video showcasing the hands-on experience with the OUKITEL K3. In addition to providing a closer look at the various design points on offer with this smartphone, the video also details some of the software and user experience as well.

In terms of the so far confirmed specs, the OUKITEL K3 features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the OUKITEL K3 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 5750T octa-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). A combination which OUKITEL hopes will result in the OUKITEL K3 offering a fluid and smooth user experience, and regardless of the demands placed on it. Speaking of which, OUKITEL has also confirmed that the OUKITEL K3 will look to offer a lightweight version of Android 7.0 (Nougat), while further explaining that the software will only come with 29 installed apps out of the box. Some of the other additional features on offer include a fingerprint sensor and a fairly substantial 6,000 mAh battery.

Although the OUKITEL K3 has yet to become available to order, it is expected to start its pre-order phase in the opening week of September and will be available in two color options – Brilliant Blue and Jet Black. In the meantime, more details on the OUKITEL K3 are now showing up on the company’s official website, accessible through the link below.