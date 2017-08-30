OUKITEL K10000 MAX Shows Its Battery Prowess In A New Video

The OUKITEL K10000 MAX is OUKITEL’s new, big battery, rugged smartphone, and the company has decided to show off its battery power in a new video. The company has decided to test out the OUKITEL K10000 MAX’s battery by playing Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (the movie), and while doing that, the display brightness was set to maximum setting during this test, and so was the volume, read on.

After 30 minutes of playing the movie, the OUKITEL K10000 MAX’s battery was still standing at 100 percent, and that is quite impressive, even though this smartphone comes with a 10,000mAh battery on the inside. Now, this movie lasts 2 hours and 15 minutes, and after playing the movie all the way through, the phone’s battery was at 93 percent. Now, OUKITEL says that the K10000 MAX’s battery is able to endure 20 hours of fullHD (1920 x 1080) video at maximum brightness, without an issue. Now, if you lower the brightness and turn down the volume, the phone will be able to play such videos even longer, of course. Having said that, it’s worth noting that this phone comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD display, so this is not a QHD panel, but if you’re looking for a rugged smartphone that comes with such a huge battery, your options are quite limited.

The OUKITEL K10000 MAX is marketed as an outdoor smartphone, which can endure heavy usage in every way possible. This smartphone is not yet available, but it will become available for purchase in the near future. The phone will become available for pre-order in mid-September, and in terms of specs, well, the OUKITEL K10000 MAX is not a flagship-grade phone, but it’s not a slouch in this department either. In addition to the 5.5-inch fullHD display, and the aforementioned battery, this phone also includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The phone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6753 64-bit octa-core SoC, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this device. The phone is made out of aluminum, though it comes with a thick layer of rubberized material on the outside, in order to protect it from drops and make it more durable. In any case, if you’d like to check out the battery test we talked about in this article, fire up the YouTube video that is embedded down below.