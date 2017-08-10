OUKITEL K10000 MAX Put Through Paint Submersion Test In New Video

The OUKITEL K10000 MAX is designed to be a durable smartphone and as a result OUKITEL has been highlighting this point in some of its marketing and promotional materials. The most recent of which came in the form of a video which looked to showcase how the K10000 MAX is able to withstand submersion in water, as well as in a lime, and even a cement mix. Following on from the previous video, OUKITEL has now released a new video which ups the ante even more.

In this latest video, instead of being submerged in water, the K10000 MAX is placed in a vat of water-based paint. With the assumption being that water-based paint is more likely to be able to penetrate a smartphone, compared to water. After 5 minutes of being submerged in the mixture, the phone is taken out and shown working. After which, more water-based paint is added to further impact on the results of the test. This time the phone remains in the mix for another 25 minutes (30 minutes in total) and once again the phone is taken out and shown to be still working and functioning as normal.

In terms of the specs, the K10000 MAX is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, this is a smartphone featuring 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and powered by a MediaTek 6753 octa-core SoC. On the camera side of things, the K10000 MAX is equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Although one feature in particular worth noting (and the reason it is called the K10000 MAX), is the inclusion of a 10,000 mAh battery which should prove more than enough for a full day’s usage, if not two days. As for the price, the K10000 MAX is still only in its subscription status, although it is expected to become available priced at $249.99. As part of that subscription process though, OUKITEL is offering early subscribers a number of incentives. For instance, all early subscribers are entitled to a $50 off discount, while some subscribers will also be afforded the opportunity to buy the K10000 MAX at half its original price. More details on how to subscribe, through the link below. Also below, is the full version of the OUKITEL K10000 MAX water-based submersion test.