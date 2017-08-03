OUKITEL K10000 MAX Put Through Lime, Cement Test In New Video

There is little arguing with the OUKITEL K10000 MAX’s claim to being a battery-focused smartphone. After all, this is a smartphone that comes loaded with a 10,000 mAh battery. One which would be expected to last at least two days in between charges, if not longer. However, OUKITEL has a number of big battery smartphone available and in contrast to those models, where the OUKITEL K10000 MAX differs is that it is also designed to be a highly durable smartphone. One which comes with a tri-proof level of protection. Which essentially means that thanks to its IP68 certification, it is not only waterproof, but also resistant to dust encounters and impact encounters. Now, to highlight its general durability OUKITEL has put the K10000 MAX through a new durability test.

Unlike other ‘torture’ tests, this video looks to highlight the K10000 MAX surviving being submerged in a mix of quicklime and cement. The video starts off with quicklime powder being poured over the K10000 MAX while inside of a container. This is then followed by the addition of water. A combination which is designed to create a chemical reaction which sees the temperature of the mixture rising significantly. After which the phone is left in the mixture for just over thirty minutes before the K10000 MAX is taken out and shown working as normal and without any issues from the submersion. To take the test to the next level, the K10000 MAX goes through an identical test, with the difference being that in addition to the quicklime, cement is also added to the mix. Once again, the phone is left is the mixture for thirty minutes, and once again, the K10000 MAX is then pulled out, having shown no signs of any effects from the combined one hour of submersion.

Rugged and durable design aside, the OUKITEL K10000 MAX is also a smartphone designed to compete on the specs level. As not only does the K10000 MAX feature a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, but it also comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and powered by a MediaTek 6753 octa-core processor. In addition to a 16-megapixel rear camera, a 13- megapixel front-facing camera, the already-mentioned 10,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). In terms of availability, the K10000 MAX is expected to become widely available at some point in September. Before then however, OUKITEL has started taking registrations from those who want to be the first to get their hands on the K10000 MAX. In return, those early subscribers are also gaining the opportunity to pick up the smartphone at an even cheaper price, due to the offering of various coupon codes and discounts.